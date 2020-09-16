The Last Stand, la future campagne semi-officielle de Left 4 Dead 2, vient se dévoile un peu plus dans une nouvelle vidéo, visible ci-dessous. Elle offrira (en plus de la campagne) plus de 20 nouvelles cartes pour le mode survie, une refonte des animations, de nouvelles armes mais aussi des améliorations pour le PvP. La mise à jour est bien évidemment gratuit. Elle est le résultat du travail de 30 personnes en collaboration avec Valve.
Ça fait plaisir
20 maps du mode le moins joué (et le plus pourri) du jeu, c’est pas ouf.
C’est pas une campagne en fait.
‣ The Last Stand campaign
– The survivors decide to take an alternate path in hopes of salvation, but is this path truly safe?
‣ 30 brand new achievements
– New and unique milestones to strive for!
‣ 26 new survival maps
– How long can you survive against the endless hordes?
‣ 4 new scavenge maps – Wait, people still play scavenge?
‣ 2 brand new melee weapons
– Hunt down a Jockey with the pitchfork or whack it with the shovel. Satisfaction guaranteed!
‣ L4D1 infected
– The L4D1 infected are back, and they’re bloodier than ever!
‣ New and previously unused voicelines for survivors – Rochelle has a personality now!
‣ New character animations – New, improved and overhauled animations by our skilled modding team!
‣ Reworked gun models and animations – The guns now behave more like real guns!
‣ PvP enhancements and balance changes
– New attack spots, new tank spawns, and hundreds of new infected ladders for the competitive modes!
‣ Official implementation of CSS weapons
– The CSS weapons are now available to everyone!
‣ Brand new mutations Rocketdude and Tank run – Ever wanted to launch yourself around with a grenade launcher, or run away from hordes of tanks? We’ve got you covered.
‣ Improved UI options
– Singleplayer option for more gamemodes, Versus Survival is officially brought to the main menu, easier gamemode switching, and new outro stats!
‣ Hundreds of bug and exploit fixes
– The days of falling through elevators are gone!
Donc il y a bien une nouvelle campagne? Je ne comprends pas pourquoi ce n’est pas vendu dans le trailer.
Oui. Aucune idée… J’imagine qu’ils veulent mettre en avant les autres trucs.
