The Last Stand, la future campagne semi-officielle de Left 4 Dead 2, vient se dévoile un peu plus dans une nouvelle vidéo, visible ci-dessous. Elle offrira (en plus de la campagne) plus de 20 nouvelles cartes pour le mode survie, une refonte des animations, de nouvelles armes mais aussi des améliorations pour le PvP. La mise à jour est bien évidemment gratuit. Elle est le résultat du travail de 30 personnes en collaboration avec Valve.