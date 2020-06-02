CD Projekt avait prévu de dévoiler plus d’informations/d’images/de vidéos concernant Cyberpunk 2077 début juin. Finalement, l’événement Night City Wire, est repoussé au 25 juin prochain, suite aux contestations qui touchent actuellement les États-Unis.

