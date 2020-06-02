CD Projekt avait prévu de dévoiler plus d’informations/d’images/de vidéos concernant Cyberpunk 2077 début juin. Finalement, l’événement Night City Wire, est repoussé au 25 juin prochain, suite aux contestations qui touchent actuellement les États-Unis.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter.

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020