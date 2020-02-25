Drew McCoy vient d’annoncer sur Twitter qu’il quittait Respawn Entertainment. Il était présent depuis la création du studio en 2010 et a travaillé sur la licence Titanfall ainsi que le récent Apex Legends. Il annonce n’avoir aucun plan pour la suite. Manquerait plus qu’il retourne chez Infinity Ward.

For everyone who played our games, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Not sure where I'm going yet, but rest assured I can't stay away from games for long!

Be excellent to each other 2/2

— Drew McCoy (@DKo5) February 24, 2020