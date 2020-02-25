Drew McCoy vient d’annoncer sur Twitter qu’il quittait Respawn Entertainment. Il était présent depuis la création du studio en 2010 et a travaillé sur la licence Titanfall ainsi que le récent Apex Legends. Il annonce n’avoir aucun plan pour la suite. Manquerait plus qu’il retourne chez Infinity Ward.

Merci à jeuxvideo.com pour l’information.

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR

Connectez-vous pour laisser un commentaire