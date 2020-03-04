Selon SteamDB, le Valve Index sera à nouveau en stock le 9 mars prochain à partir de 19h00 (heure française). Les stocks devraient partir très rapidement puisque la production a été fortement touché par l’épidémie de coronavirus. Valve devrait confirmer l’information sous peu.

