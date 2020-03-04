Selon SteamDB, le Valve Index sera à nouveau en stock le 9 mars prochain à partir de 19h00 (heure française). Les stocks devraient partir très rapidement puisque la production a été fortement touché par l’épidémie de coronavirus. Valve devrait confirmer l’information sous peu.

Valve Index VR kits will be available for purchase on March 9th starting at 10 AM PDT (5 PM UTC).

Due to high demand, Valve expects available stock to sell out on Monday.#HalfLifeAlyx #ValveIndex #VR #VirtualReality

— Steam Database (@SteamDB) March 3, 2020