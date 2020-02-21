Jamais deux sans trois. Clash, l’opérateur défensif avec bouclier, est à nouveau injouable sur Rainbow Six: Siege. Suite à un exploit, les développeurs ont préféré retiré l’agent de la sélection. C’est la troisième fois que cela arrive. La dernière fois, il aura fallu attendre plus d’un mois avant qu’elle soit à nouveau disponible. De toute manière, elle est presque systématiquement banni en compétitif… alors bon, ça change pas grand chose.

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR

Connectez-vous pour laisser un commentaire