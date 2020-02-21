Jamais deux sans trois. Clash, l’opérateur défensif avec bouclier, est à nouveau injouable sur Rainbow Six: Siege. Suite à un exploit, les développeurs ont préféré retiré l’agent de la sélection. C’est la troisième fois que cela arrive. La dernière fois, il aura fallu attendre plus d’un mois avant qu’elle soit à nouveau disponible. De toute manière, elle est presque systématiquement banni en compétitif… alors bon, ça change pas grand chose.

Update: Clash Deactivation

We are deactivating Clash today. We have become aware of an exploit, and Clash will not be available for play until we have resolved the issue.

We appreciate your understanding. Updates can be found at: https://t.co/kxuBewnyqI

— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 21, 2020