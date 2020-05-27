On s’en doutait depuis quelques jours, le wipe d’Escape from Tarkov arrive finalement le 28 mai à l’occasion du patch 0.12.6.7456. Il se caractérise surtout par l’arrivée de la première itération de Steam Audio, déjà annoncé il y a quelques mois. Il faudra l’activer manuellement dans les options du jeu. Pour le reste, ce sont surtout des modifications du flea market pour le protéger des bots, quelques nouveaux équipements, de l’optimisation et de la chasse aux bugs. Je vous invite à découvrir le court changelog à cette adresse ou ci-dessous.

“Captcha” was added to the flea market.

If there are suspicious actions at the flea market and in the trade, a captcha may appear.

If you enter the captcha incorrectly three times, the account will be blocked from accessing the flea market for 5 minutes, after which you will need to enter the captcha again to buy the item.

Each subsequent three times incorrect entry will increase the time of the ban.

Access to trading will not be banned, but it will require entering a captcha.

All stashes, for all editions, increased by 2 rows (+20 cells)

Improved the display of objects via thermal imaging devices. Through thermal imagers, now, as in real life, it is impossible to spot through the glass.

Ability to lean while prone

Added the first iteration of Steam Audio, aimed at improving the positioning of sound in game, it can be turned on with the option “Steam Audio: Binaural audio” in the game settings. This option is disabled by default.

Now you can’t sell items that were not found in raid on the flea market . This rule will not apply to weapons.

When combining stacks of items found in raid with items not found in raid, all items will receive not found in raid status.

Items that are placed in a secured container get the status ” found in raid” only when you exfil the location with the status “Survived” (“Ran through” is not counted).

When you exit with the status “run through” or death, all items in your inventory that you brought out lose the “found in the raid” status

If you enter a raid with items that have the “found in raid” status, the items lose this status.

When buying an offer from the flea market, the item also loses the “found in raid” status

The quest reward obtained by completing a quest, crafted in the hideout, the Drops, and items obtained through the scav box will have “found in raid” status

All the Fence’s goods will not have “found in raid” status

A large number of UI layout edits and UI bug fixes

The resource of items (fuel, medicine, etc.) is now displayed in the flea market interface

Now the currency icons at the flea market are colored differently

5 new parts for the AR-15/M4, not available from merchants (you will have to search for them on locations and in the inventory of bots)

New character tops and bottoms BEAR – top ” Tigr”

BEAR – pants from ” Zaslon” equipment kit

USEC – Urban Responder

USEC – Deep Recon pants

Scavs – Motocross Jacket